Insane fight!! - Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliveira full video highlights from UFC 269 main event

Charles Oliveira’s first title defense was against what many felt was the uncrowned champion at 155 lbs in Dustin Poirier. The pair of talented former featherweights met at lightweight to headline UFC 269, and it was a fantastic fight.

The pair pushed a really fast pace early, and Poirier scored two knockdowns in an insane back and forth first round. Oliveira survived and dominated on the ground in the second round. In the third he got his back and secured a beautiful standing rear naked choke to defend his title, and leave no doubt about the legitimacy of his champion status.

Watch highlights from the match below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, Round 3

Front kick from Oliveira. Left from Oliveira. Oliveira jumps on his back! He sinks a choke while backpacking! Poirier fights hands but he can’t do anything! POIRIER TAPS! DO BRONX RETAINS!

Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier via submission (standing rear naked choke), 1:02 of round 3