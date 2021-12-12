Biggest upset ever! - Watch Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena full fight highlights from UFC 269

Amanda Nunes has been a dominant force in the UFC as of late, and coming into UFC 269, not many gave Julianna Pena much of a chance against the two-division champion. Peña did not care about the odds and shocked the world. She outstruck and stood toe to toe with Nunes, eventually hurting her, taking her down and getting a very quick submission.

Watch highlights from the match below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play.

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena, Round 2

Nunes misses with two overhand rights. Pena checks an inside low kick. Pena lands a couple of rights and a jab. Nice combo! Pena is landing! But Nunes has the power advantage as she fires back. Pena with a left. Nunes lands! They’re brawling! This is great! They’re both just landing at will! Pena keeps sticking her with the left. Nunes is backing off! SHE’S HURT AND TIRED! She gets taken down! PENA TAKES THE BACK! SHE SINKS THE CHOKE AND NUNES TAPS IMMEDIATELY! OH MY GOD! That is legitimately one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes via submission (rear naked choke), 3:26 of round 2

LO HIZO @VenezuelanVixen ES LA CAMPEONA finaliza a la mejor de todos los tiempos #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/3B24Dnk5ZO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021