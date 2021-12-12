Biggest upset ever! - Watch Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena full fight highlights from UFC 269

Amanda Nunes has been a dominant force in the UFC as of late, and coming into UFC 269, not many gave Julianna Pena much of a chance against the two-division champion. Peña did not care about the odds and shocked the world. She outstruck and stood toe to toe with Nunes, eventually hurting her, taking her down and getting a very quick submission.
Watch highlights from the match below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play.
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena, Round 2
Nunes misses with two overhand rights. Pena checks an inside low kick. Pena lands a couple of rights and a jab. Nice combo! Pena is landing! But Nunes has the power advantage as she fires back. Pena with a left. Nunes lands! They’re brawling! This is great! They’re both just landing at will! Pena keeps sticking her with the left. Nunes is backing off! SHE’S HURT AND TIRED! She gets taken down! PENA TAKES THE BACK! SHE SINKS THE CHOKE AND NUNES TAPS IMMEDIATELY! OH MY GOD! That is legitimately one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.
Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes via submission (rear naked choke), 3:26 of round 2
No more words— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
@Amanda_Leoa vs @VenezuelanVixen starts NOW! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/vRYk8yGAVN
The Lioness doing damage early— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
[ @Amanda_Leoa | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/xz9FHm5o35
It is all Amanda here in round 1️⃣— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
[ @Amanda_Leoa | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/GcyCYgmbOi
WE'VE GOT A FIGHT #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/8c1JfgkJSO— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
JULIANNA PENA SHOCKS THE WORLD #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/LNr4amWe94— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
LO HIZO @VenezuelanVixen ES LA CAMPEONA finaliza a la mejor de todos los tiempos #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/3B24Dnk5ZO— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021
@VenezuelanVixen vence a Amanda Nunes por la vía de sumisión en el segundo round #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/pPqrCUrfom— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021
The new champ @VenezuelanVixen talks to @JoeRogan after shocking the world #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/R3EtnrFGpC— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
