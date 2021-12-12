UFC 269 bonuses: Julianna Peña shocks the world, wins the BW belt

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada was home to a great evening of fights at UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier. The card saw five (T)KOs, four submissions and five decisions.

FOTN: Munhoz vs. Cruz

POTN: Silva, Tuivasa, Kara-France, Peña, O’Malley and Oliveira

The Fight Pass prelims opened with Gillian Robertson snaring Priscila Cachoiera in a tight rear-naked choke in the first round, ending her night early, but not before she blatantly eye gouged Robertson. BOO! That was followed by Tony Kelley catching Randy Costa with a nasty elbow in round two, scoring the TKO. Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via lopsided unanimous decision and Andre Muniz snatched Eryk Anders’ arm, scoring the armbar sub to round out this portion of the event.

Fight Pass Card

Andre Muniz defeated Eryk Anders via submission (armbar), 3:13 of round 1

Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa via TKO (elbow), 4:34 of round 2

Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Cachoeira via submission (rear naked choke), 4:59 of round 1

The ESPN prelims opened with Bruno Silva absolutely mowing Jordan Wright down in under 90 seconds via punches in a thrilling sequence. Tai Tuivasa knocked out Augusto Sakai in the second round, where he caught Sakai with a barrage of punches. SHOOEY! Dominick Cruz got boxed up a little in the first round of his fight with Pedro Munhoz, but he made the adjustments and got in there and handily won round two, even putting forth a hard flurry at the end of the stanza. The third round saw much of the same with Cruz throwing lots of combos and would end up taking the unanimous decision. Josh Emmett returned none the worse for wear, scoring a first-round knockdown and moving through the the rest of the round confidently, but he would let Ige come back to prime form in round two, where the Hawaiian would win the exchanges. Round three saw a razor thin round which could have gone either way, but in the end, Emmett would take the unanimous decision to close out this section of the show.

Preliminary Card

Josh Emmett defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai via KO (punches), :26 of round 2

Bruno Silva defeated Jordan Wright via TKO (punches), 1:28 of round 1

The main card opened with Sean O’Malley proving once again that his striking is a problem. Raulian Paiva was landing great low kicks, forcing ‘Suga’ to switch stances, but it wasn’t enough to stop Sean’s power, though, and just before the horn ended the first round, Paiva was stunned by a big right and a flurry of followup punches, securing the TKO finish for the rainbow-haired O’Malley. Kai Kara-France looked phenomenal against Cody Garbrandt, starching him in the first round with knockdowns and flurries, forcing referee intervention and sending ‘No Love’ home winless at 125. Eugene Bareman is doing great things at City Kickboxing. Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio put on a close, fun scrap but it would be Neal taking home the split-decision and the win bonus.

Julianna Peña took the standard Nunes domination in the first round, eating leg kicks and getting outworked on the ground, but she persevered and that is key here. Round two saw her charge forward and take the fight to the champ, throwing shot after shot, over the top and down the middle, popping Nunes with real intent and power. Tat left is landing constantly for Peña and Nunes is tired. Peña takes her down and gets her in a rear-naked choke but her hooks aren’t in. Before she could even get her hooks in, Amanda tapped and we have a new champ! AND NEW!

Charles Oliveira took a lot of heat from Dustin Poirier in the first round. The second round told a different story, though, and Chucky Olives got the fight into his wheelhouse on the ground and dominated there. The third round saw him get position for a standing rear-naked choke, and after a couple adjustments from Poirier in an attempt to escape, Charles tightened it up and forced the tap. AND STILL!

Main Card

Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier via submission (standing rear naked choke), 1:02 of round 3

Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes via submission (rear naked choke), 3:26 of round 2

Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara-France defeated Cody Garbrandt via KO (punches), 3:21 of round 1

Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva via TKO (strikes), 4:42 of round 1

Attendance: 18,471 (sellout)