UFC 269: Pros react to wild title fight, Charles Oliveira’s standing rear-naked choke of Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira tapped out Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish,

By Lucas Rezende
Charles Oliveira finished Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.
In a back-and-forth title fight, Charles Oliveira made his first successful defense at UFC 269. After getting rocked by Dustin Poirier in the first round, the champion managed to turn things around with his jiu-jitsu and score a standing rear-naked choke in the third. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

