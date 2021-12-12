UFC 269: Pros react to wild title fight, Charles Oliveira’s standing rear-naked choke of Dustin Poirier

In a back-and-forth title fight, Charles Oliveira made his first successful defense at UFC 269. After getting rocked by Dustin Poirier in the first round, the champion managed to turn things around with his jiu-jitsu and score a standing rear-naked choke in the third. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
Please Herb Dean don't screw up this fight. #UFC269— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) December 12, 2021
Why the hell does @DustinPoirier keep looking at Herb ? ! The whole damn round— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 12, 2021
Damn Poirier rocking him early— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
One of the best rounds ever?— michael (@bisping) December 12, 2021
What a first round! #UFC269— Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) December 12, 2021
Charles needs to use that push kick like a jab. Stay on that to keep Dustin at distance or Dustin power will be to much— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 12, 2021
Man what a fight, both these boys gonna be so sore tomorrow— BONY (@JonnyBones) December 12, 2021
Totally had the fingers in the gloves there— Randa Markos (@randamma) December 12, 2021
How many times is Herb Dean gonna watch Oliveira put his fingers & chin in and around Poirier’s eyes?!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 12, 2021
Feel like Dustin just doesn’t want to give him any openings for a sub that’s why he’s not tryin to stand— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Charles trying to make a statement which could be his downfall in the later rounds— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 12, 2021
Dr Rogan said something is wrong with Dustin, that most certainly mean something is wrong #UFC269— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021
I know y’all feel a difference in the way the other lightweights bring it. Are they really there to do immense damage? Inflict pain? Bring entertainment? Make you feel something? #ufc269— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
I would slam him.... #UFC269— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
Broke him. #ufc269— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
Man how many weapons does Charles have in his arsenal— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
FUCKKKKK YES ! How could you not be happy for that man #UFC269— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) December 12, 2021
UNDERDOG SEASON!!!! WAY TO GO CHARLES OLIVERA! #UFC269— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 12, 2021
Get him GAETHJE ....I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
Wow what a comeback. Rd 1 was brutal, Oliveira is nasty on the back.— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
Couldn’t Finish Me @CharlesDoBronxs Line Em’ Up -CSO- # GoodWorkKid # SeeYouSoon @joerogan @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/CYHTwTVi59— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2021
Love Poirier but sometimes, styles make fights! Wow! Incredible performance of some back and forth action! #UFC269— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021
Wow @CharlesDoBronxs is a monster! #UFC269— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 12, 2021
Submissionnnnnnnnn!!! #UFC269— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021
I feel like things would of went a little differently if the ref would of stopped the fingers in the glove— Randa Markos (@randamma) December 12, 2021
How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks ♂️— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021
Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs just hold in there for me— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 12, 2021
I would never ever quit...I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira... #ufc269— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
Can we please stop talking about @CharlesDoBronxs being a quitter now? He has proven he won’t bail anymore. Congratulations champion— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021
Charles Oliveira is the most skilled man I ever fought. I talk shit when it’s due but I give credit when it’s due too. #UFC269— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 12, 2021
Keep your head up @DustinPoirier You’re a Warrior in the cage and even a better person outside of it…..always a fan #UFC269— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 12, 2021
@beneildariush ’s so much better than all these lightweights @ufc #UFC269— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) December 12, 2021
The way I see it...the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC ... that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira ...punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
Oliveira showed grit in this fight. Got hit with some big shots tonight & responded beautifully. Questionable tactic with chin & fingers in DP’s eyes (need to see glove grab again) but dude is highly skilled & not sure many are putting it all together better than him right now.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 12, 2021
My congratulations Champ, you deserve this— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 12, 2021
Loading comments...