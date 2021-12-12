UFC 269: Pros react to Geoff Neal’s split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio

In a close striking battle, Geoff Neal recovered from a two-fight losing skid at UFC 269. After going three rounds against a game Santiago Ponzinibbio, ‘Handz of Steel’ scored a split decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the contest.

Couple of the best I’ve fought — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021

I remember when pozi poked me in the eyes — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021

Neal just needs to get more busy! Ponzinibio is just working harder than him. #UFC269 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021

with all due respect to all this division needs fighters like me #UFC269 @seanshelby — Albert Tumenov (@ATumenov) December 12, 2021

As many fights as we’ve seen won by calf kicks we’ve seen people get eat some bad crosses when throwing them. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021

Santiago looking for a break — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Good fight. Comes down to the final round ! Get in his ass ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021

At some point I absolutely have to fight @SPonzinibbioMMA! Seriously how fun would that be? #UFC269 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 12, 2021

I got 29-28 Neal, I could see the judges going either way. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Geoff took it in the third that second round speech woke him up — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

It was definitely close so good call by the judges! #UfC269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021