UFC 269: Pros react to Geoff Neal’s split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio

Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a close striking battle, Geoff Neal recovered from a two-fight losing skid at UFC 269. After going three rounds against a game Santiago Ponzinibbio, ‘Handz of Steel’ scored a split decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the contest.

