UFC 269: Pros react to Geoff Neal’s split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio

In a close striking battle, Geoff Neal recovered from a two-fight losing skid at UFC 269. After going three rounds against a game Santiago Ponzinibbio, ‘Handz of Steel’ scored a split decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the contest.
Couple of the best I’ve fought— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021
I remember when pozi poked me in the eyes— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021
Neal just needs to get more busy! Ponzinibio is just working harder than him. #UFC269— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021
with all due respect to all this division needs fighters like me #UFC269 @seanshelby— Albert Tumenov (@ATumenov) December 12, 2021
As many fights as we’ve seen won by calf kicks we’ve seen people get eat some bad crosses when throwing them.— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021
Santiago looking for a break— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Good fight. Comes down to the final round ! Get in his ass !— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021
At some point I absolutely have to fight @SPonzinibbioMMA! Seriously how fun would that be? #UFC269— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 12, 2021
I got 29-28 Neal, I could see the judges going either way.— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
Geoff took it in the third that second round speech woke him up— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
It was definitely close so good call by the judges! #UfC269— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021
Great fight both men. I personally thought Santiago did enough to win but Neal is a dawg #UFC269— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 12, 2021
