UFC 269: Pros react to Julianna Pena’s shocking submission win over Amanda Nunes

In what could be the biggest upset in UFC history, Julianna Pena became the new women’s bantamweight champion at UFC 269. After a difficult first round, the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ managed to get into a brawl against the Brazilian, take the fight to the ground and finish the deal with a rear-naked choke. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
I think Peña comes out swinging wide and Nunes just lays her flat. Thoughts? How do you see it? #UFC269— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 12, 2021
Let’s go Julie shock the world— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
And just like that she has one leg #UFC269— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021
Peña is banking that she is a bad stylistic matchup for Nunes. We gonna see!! #UFC269— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021
Shit. Amanda is jacked !!— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021
Why don't people get that Amanda came to @AmericanTopTeam to train to deal with wrestlers and grapplers.— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 12, 2021
She's not the old Amanda that was easy to wrestle and gas out.
Chill with the wrestle her and pressure strategy... It doesn't work anymore. #UFC269
OH MY FUCKING GOD #UFC269— Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) December 12, 2021
HOLY FUCK. We were all wrong. #UFC269— Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) December 12, 2021
Why I sayyyyyyyyyyyy— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
WWOOOOOOOOWWWWW PEÑA!!!!! #UFC269— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021
Omg Peña wins ! Nunez had some fun !— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021
Wooooooooooow!!! What did I just watch?? Peñaaaaaaaa!!! #UFC269— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 12, 2021
Deleting my account— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 12, 2021
ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!! NEVER FORGET THAT!! #UFC269!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021
Fighter of the Year 2021: Julianna Peña @VenezuelanVixen #UFC269— Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) December 12, 2021
If you picked Pena to win , respectfully “congrats you’re an idiot” ! Lol #UFC269— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021
What the fffffffffffff$&&&& #ufc269— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021
I'm not sure why Amanda decided to stay in a gun fight like that. Amanda hasn't done that or allowed anyone to get her there in a very long time. #UFC269— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 12, 2021
All technique and strategy was thrown out the window by Nunes! Pena made it a brawl and Nunes obliged. Pena's toughness and tenacity got it done after that. What an upset!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 12, 2021
No shit?! Peña beat Nunes— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) December 12, 2021
Loading comments...