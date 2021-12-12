 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 269: Pros react to Julianna Pena’s shocking submission win over Amanda Nunes

Julianna Nunes finished Amanda Nunes in a stunning upset at UFC 269. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.
Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In what could be the biggest upset in UFC history, Julianna Pena became the new women’s bantamweight champion at UFC 269. After a difficult first round, the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ managed to get into a brawl against the Brazilian, take the fight to the ground and finish the deal with a rear-naked choke. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

In This Stream

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 25 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...