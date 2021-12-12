UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier results and post-fight analysis

Main Card (Tim)

Wow. Just wow. I am almost speechless about the main event, and this card in general. Charles Oliveira sure showed Justin Gaethje he has some heart, surviving two knockdowns in the first round at the hands of Dustin Poirier in the UFC 269 headliner. He popped up both times, fired right back, and kept coming.

In the second, he took Poirier down off of a nice scramble and kept him firmly on his back for the whole rest of the round eating elbows. It was 1-1. Round 3 had a lot of anticipation.

Oliveira jumped his back early though and sunk one of his signature finishes - a standing rear naked choke. Poirier was stuck, and didn’t even try to spike him or drop to the ground. He tapped. It was an incredible fight, the perfect cap on one of the best fight events I’ve seen in a long time. Poirier isn’t going anywhere in this division, but Oliveira securing his legacy is brilliant. So much fun to watch, so captivating. I loved it.

Oh my god. I really don’t know what happened in the co-main event. Julianna Pena is the new women’s bantamweight champion. I don’t want to take anything away from Pena, that was awesome and she’s got nerves of steel engaging with the GOAT like that. But it seemed like Nunes got hurt early in round two and tried her best to no-sell it. She kept engaging, and Pena touched her up. But the takedown, the choke, nothing about that is right. Amanda Nunes tapping to a no-hook choke instantly? She grabbed her ribs three times during the post-fight interview. Something isn’t right there.

Again though, I don’t want to take anything away from Pena. I loved her reaction to winning, I loved that she showed Nunes such respect, and she was very eloquent with her post-fight interview. Pena-Nunes 2 is going to be very good.

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Geoff Neal went a lot differently to me than the judges had it. I had The Ponz taking round one closely and round two handily, before dropping the third. The fact that a judge had it 30-27 Neal is a joke to me. But it wasn’t a blowout either way. It was a decent, technical fight that featured some good action but wasn’t outstanding. Nice win for Neal though.

There were a lot of questions about Cody Garbrandt’s move to flyweight. How would his chin hold up? Would he retain the power in his hands? Would he just actually learn to not get dragged into brawls? I’m honestly not sure if any of those questions were answered by this fight with Kai-Kara France. KKF just caught him with a picture-perfect right hook, and Cody wasn’t coming back. Kara-France stayed on him with accurate, savage shots and put a former 135-pound champion in a heap on the mat. That was awesome, and KKF deserves a really big flyweight fight next after that.

Sean O’Malley needed a great performance to earn himself a ranked contender, and he delivered. Paiva was a good matchup for him, a guy that needed to put him on the floor to make him think he might be in any danger. And Paiva didn’t even try. Once Suga Sean hurt him, it was already over. The guy might be divisive among fans, but there’s no denying his killer instinct. He threw like a 19-punch relentless combo and expertly mixed in a couple of body shots before turning Paiva’s lights out. I don’t think he can do that against the elite of the division, but it’s certainly fun to watch against marginally-ranked guys.

Prelims (Mookie)