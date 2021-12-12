UFC 269 results, video: Charles Oliveira overcomes knockdowns to submit Dustin Poirier, retain title

The top of the UFC 269 billing witnessed the promotion’s lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, endure a couple of early knockdowns to rally and submit Dustin Poirier in the third round with a rear-naked choke. Poirier was hurting the champ on the feet in the opening act and the start of round-two, but Oliveira was able to get the fight to the ground for most of the second. He then ultimately caught a standing RNC in the third to achieve the tap. Perhaps an explosive matchup with Justin Gaethje is next up for “Do Bronx?”

Poirier dropped Oliveira with a right hand within the first 15-seconds of the fight. The champ got up and started throwing back, landing knees to the body from the clinch. He then clinched up with Dustin against the cage, but wasn’t able to secure a takedown. Poirier went back on the attack, stinging the champ with more punches to the head. Dustin dropped Charles for the third time, and then wisely allowed the BJJ ace to stand back up. Oliveira went right back to throwing, showing that he was still in it. WHAT A ROUND!

Oliveira closed the distance right away in the second stanza, forcing the challenger to grapple. The champ got away with holding the glove of Poirier, and Dustin rolled to his back to get out of the position. From the top, Oliveira was dropping elbows and Poirier was just trying to hold on. Dustin did not return to his feet until after the bell sounded. Poirier found himself standing early in the second round with the champ on his back. Pretty soon, a rear-naked choke was applied, and Poirier was tapping out before dropping down to the ground.

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier by submission (RNC) at 1:02 of round 3: Lightweight title

DEFIENDE SU CINTURON @CharlesDoBronxs consigue la sumisión en el segundo round #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/340zsGB71u — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021