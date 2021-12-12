UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena stuns Amanda Nunes with rear-naked choke to win bantamweight belt

One of the biggest upsets in MMA history happened in the UFC 269 co-main event when Julianna Pena dethroned the longtime defending bantamweight champ, Amanda Nunes, with a second-round rear-naked choke. Pena survived a rough opening act, but then turned up in the second with a bunch of punches to overwhelm Nunes. She then earned herself a takedown, slapped on the choke, and Amanda’s run as the UFC’s 135-pound queen was over. HOLY SMOKES!!! Will there be an instant rematch?

Nunes opened the match with a calf kick that knocked Pena to the floor. As soon as Pena stood up, Nunes clocked her with another thudding kick. Then a cross from the champ dropped Pena to her back. Nunes followed Julianna to the ground, keeping Pena in defensive positions. Pena did lock up a Kimura attempt near he end of the round, but nothing came of it.

Pena stood her ground with jabs to begin the second round. She was exchanging with the champ in the pocket, with both fighters connecting. She forcing Nunes to work, all while tagging her with punches. Nunes was landing, too, but Pena was eating them and still coming. The punches for Pena started adding up, and she began to overwhelm the defending champion. Julianna clinched up and took Amanda to the mat. It wasn’t long before Pena was attacking an RNC and Nunes was tapping out. OMG!!!

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes by submission (RNC) at 3:26 of round 2: Bantamweight title