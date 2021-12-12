Grappling Report: Gordon Ryan returning for 99kg+ weight class and ADCC superfight

Gordon Ryan has decided to take on two huge challenges at ADCC 2022 as not only will he be taking on Andre Galvao for the promotion’s superfight championship, but he’ll also be entering the 99kg+ weight class as well. This is something that’s never been done before as reigning absolute champions are booked in the next superfight championship match, but none have ever requested to be allowed entry into the tournament as well.

Ryan won the absolute division and the under 99kg weight class in 2019 but has moved up in weight since then in anticipation of his clash with Galvao in 2022. As it stands, John Hansen and Heikki Jussila are the only men confirmed for his weight class next year but it’s likely that the previous year’s medalists will be invited back so he could come against Nicky Rodriguez, Kaynan Duarte, or Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida as well.

Oliver Taza dominates at Emerald City Invitational 3

$10,000 was up for grabs for whoever came out on top of the field of sixteen elite grapplers at Emerald City Invitational 3 and Oliver Taza really shone bright at the event. He finished Nick Domgjoni, Jay Rodriguez and Alan Sanchez all with heelhooks during his journey to the final of the tournament and it was clear that he was an entirely different league to most of his opposition.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Matt Serra black belt Nick Ronan edged past Matteo Martinez and Josh Hayden in EBI overtime before hitting his stride with a heelhook finish of the recent ADCC trials winner Giancarlo Bodoni. The final was a close match between the pair but in the end, Taza managed to finish Ronan with a beautiful inverted triangle choke in EBI overtime.

Full results for the event can be found here.

Julianna Pena shocks the world by tapping Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

When the cage door closed behind Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes, the reigning two-weight world champion was the heavy favorite to emerge the victor and retain her Bantamweight title. The betting odds didn’t stay that way for long however as Pena managed to hurt Nunes on the feet early in the second round before landing a takedown and sinking in a rear-naked choke without even putting her hooks in.

She wasn’t the only main card fighter to finish the fight with a rear-naked choke either, although the main event finish was much more predictable. Charles Oliveira managed to retain his Lightweight world championship by submitting Dustin Poirier in the third round of their fight, although he had to suffer through a bit more adversity as he battled back from two quick knockdowns in the opening round.

Full results for the event can be found here.

Ryan Hall gets back in the win column and plans for ADCC 2022

A Jiu-Jitsu legend also competed at UFC 269 as Ryan Hall was looking to get back to winning ways. Hall is known for his phenomenal leglock proficiency compared to the rest of the UFC roster, and for not fighting particularly often. He was last seen earlier this year when he lost a decision to Ilia Topuria at UFC 264, but managed to get back in the octagon against Darrick Minner this weekend to win a convincing unanimous decision.

In a post-fight interview, Hall confirmed something that ADCC head organizer Mo Jassim previously revealed, that he intends to compete at the 2022 ADCC world championships. He would likely fight at 66kg, the same division he won a bronze medal in all the way back in 2009 as a BJJ purple belt. The quality of opposition has grown since then, but so has Hall and it would certainly be interesting to see how he fares against the current generation.

Quick Hits

Technique Corner

Heelhook counter to the Berimbolo

Side Control escape using the lapel, to Armbar

Rubber Guard to Omoplata Sweep, to Knee-on-Belly, to Armbar