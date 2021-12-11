Results and highlights: Vasiliy Lomachenko drops, dominates tough Richard Commey

Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is still at the top of his game.

The former lightweight champion schooled former IBF titleholder Richard Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in front of just under 9,000 fans at Madison Square Garden in New York. He scored a punishing seventh-round knockdown of the Ghanaian with a powerful left hand from southpaw stance. To Commey’s credit, he beat the count and even though Lomachenko gestured to Commey’s corner that they should save their fighter and stop it, they didn’t throw in the towel. Commey survived the rest of the round even though he was hurt repeatedly and on unsteady legs.

Commey looked to be aggressive against the Ukrainian star, and most of his success was to the body. However, Lomachenko’s footwork, different points of attack, and punishing combinations were too much to deal with. Lomachenko was landing some heavy shots throughout the contest and did everything except knock him out.

Official result: Vasiliy Lomachenko def. Richard Commey by unanimous decision (117-110, 119-108, 119-108)

Watch the highlights below:

Down goes Commey



The Ringside Cam of @VasylLomachenko’s masterful work #LomaCommey pic.twitter.com/hKFVaIory4 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 12, 2021

This was Lomachenko’s second win in a row since losing his titles to Teofimo Lopez, and he will no doubt be in the running to face George Kambosos Jr in an effort to get them back. Props to Commey for gutting this one out but he was outmatched.