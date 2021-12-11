KO! - Sean O’Malley vs Raulian Paiva full fight video highlights from UFC 269

The much hyped prospect in Sean O’Malley returned at UFC 269, facing Raulian Paiva. He once again got another first round TKO, showcasing that power that he’s known for.

Watch highlights from the match below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play.

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, Round 1

Front kick from O’Malley. Paiva catches two kicks in a row but can’t do anything with it. Jabs from O’Malley. Ball shot from O’Malley. Cornuts cam confirms. Paiva with a high kick. Jab from O’Malley. Paiva is baiting O’Malley, and he lands a counter. Beautiful straight left from O’Malley. FRont kick to the body frm Paiva. They trade outside leg kiks. Jab and a right from O’Malley. Again. Paiva with a leg kick. O’Malley stuns Paiva with a right! He’s down! He’s back up and O’Malley swarms! Paiva goes back down and it’s over! That was beautiful.

Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva via TKO (strikes), 4:42 of round 1