UFC 269: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Oliveira vs Poirier’ and ‘Nunes vs Pena’ Commentary

Join us Saturday, December 11th, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 269 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions; which will begin at 10PM/7PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV.

Throughout the telecast, our host, Matt Ryan, Brendan Sokler & co-host/producer, Shakiel Mahjouri, will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide...along with the completely legal and totally not real person Dan A. White. The team will be streaming LIVE from the YELLiNG! studios inside the diner from the Series Finale of The Sopranos. Please join us and be sure to subscribe to Combat Culture on YouTube while you are there.

Tonight we are raising money for Matt’s late friend Dave Alomia’s son, following Dave’s death in November; please visit: https://t.co/Sw3HkMFpry.

Tonight we’re sponsored by Enhancd CBD! Get some Enhancd CBD and save with the code COMBAT at: https://enhancd.com/

The UFC showcases Charles Oliveira making his first defense of the UFC Lightweight title against the ever dangerous former interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features our second title fight battle today, as UFC Lightweight and Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight crown on the line against top challenger Julianna Peña.

Also on the card, we have a highly-anticipated Flyweight match between Kai ‘Don’t Blink’ Kara-France and Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt. As well as an exciting matchup between Bantamweights, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva in our main card opener.

Plus, a promising showdown in our featured prelim including Featherweights Josh Emmett vs. Dan ‘50K’ Ige... which is expected not to disappoint, as part of our extensive nine-bout undercard. What a wild Saturday full of fights we have to share with you!

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

Here’s a look at the UFC 269: ‘Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier’ fight card & current records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC 11 - 10PM/7PM ETPT

14. 155lbs: UFC LW Championship: Charles Oliveira (31-8) vs. Dustin Poirier (28-6)

13. 135lbs: UFC BW Championship: Amanda Nunes (21-4) vs. Julianna Peña (10-4)

12. 170lbs: Geoff Neal (13-4) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-4)

11. 125lbs: Kai Kara-France (22-9) vs. Cody Garbrandt (12-4)

10. 135lbs: Sean O’Malley (14-1) vs. Raulian Paiva (21-3)

For the AUDIO version of this stream, visit our Bloody Elbow Presents SoundCloud channel, Sunday after the fights have been over a few hours at:

Remember that BloodyElbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 269 fight card right HERE. Tonight’s show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with five Early Preliminary card fights on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, which should commence around 6:15PM/3:15PM ETPT. The four Featured Prelims will air on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8PM/5PM ETPT. Finally, the main card will air on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10PM/7PM ETPT, which is when our live stream commentary will begin for you on our Combat Culture YouTube Channel.

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card, with current results and updated fight records:

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT

9. 145lbs: Josh Emmett (17-2) DEF. Dan Ige (15-5) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-28x2)

8. 135lbs: Dominick Cruz (24-3) DEF. Pedro Munhoz (19-7) – DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

7. 265lbs: Tai Tuivasa (14-3) DEF. Augusto Sakai (15-4) – KO/TKO, Punches at 0:26 of Rd 2, 5:26 Total

6. 185lbs: Bruno Silva (22-6) DEF. Jordan Wright (12-2) – KO/TKO, Punches at 1:28 of Rd 1

ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass EARLY PRELIMS | 6:15PM/3:15PM ETPT

5. 185lbs: André Muniz (22-4) DEF. Eryk Anders (14-6) – SUB, Armbar at 3:13 of Rd 1

4. 125lbs: Erin Blanchfield (8-1) DEF. Miranda Maverick (9-4) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

3. 145lbs: Ryan Hall (9-2) DEF. Darrick Minner (26-13) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-27)

2. 135lbs: Tony Kelley (8-2) DEF. Randy Costa (6-3) – KO/TKO, G&P at 4:15 of Rd 2, Total 9:15

125lbs: Gillian Robertson (10-6) DEF. Priscilla Cachoeira (10-4) – SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:59 of Rd 1

Check out our dual-site run, COMBAT CULTURE YouTube Channel, for more MMA variety & content, visit both BloodyElbow.com & MMAmania.com online, as well as on twitter and IG - we work together every Pay-Per-View (PPV) event in order to make this show available everywhere; and you can follow Matt Ryan on twitter - @MRyanconsulting, or at Jesuismattryan on Instagram.

After the fights, join us for the 6th ROUND POST-FIGHT SHOW, for hot takes, possible next fights, results, and reactions to the overall event with your Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado. Find this in-depth analysis to the UFC 269 event after the fights on our BE Presents YouTube and SoundCloud channels: