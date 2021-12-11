UFC 269: Pros react to Kai Kara-France’s first-round knockout of Cody Garbrandt

It was a rough debut for Cody Garbrandt at flyweight at UFC 269. After getting caught and knocked down several times by Kai Kara-France, the Kiwi finally put the former champion away in the second half of the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

Look at Cody having that height advantage! #UFC269 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021

Cody’s chin is gone :( — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Wow — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 12, 2021

Wow amazing performance for Kara-France — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 12, 2021

lol — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 12, 2021

Wowwww what an upset !!! Shitttt!! #ufc269 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021

Damn that made me kinda sad — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021

That’s a title shot for Kai! #UFC269 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) December 12, 2021

Kai Kara France vs Manel Kape! Would be madness !!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

Cody "No Chin" Garbage, welcome to the flyweight division. @kaikarafrance You can thank yours truly for saving the flyweights! #UFC269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

I feel it for Cody. The shittest feeling when u lose a fight. Also the best when u win #ufc269 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021