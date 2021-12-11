UFC 269: Pros react to Kai Kara-France’s first-round knockout of Cody Garbrandt

It was a rough debut for Cody Garbrandt at flyweight at UFC 269. After getting caught and knocked down several times by Kai Kara-France, the Kiwi finally put the former champion away in the second half of the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
Let’s get it @kaikarafrance #ufc269— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 12, 2021
Look at Cody having that height advantage! #UFC269— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021
Cody’s chin is gone :(— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
Wow— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 12, 2021
Wow amazing performance for Kara-France— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 12, 2021
@kaikarafrance you little bad ass!! #ufc269— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 12, 2021
lol— Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 12, 2021
Parlay cooked #UFC269— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021
Wowwww what an upset !!! Shitttt!! #ufc269— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021
Nice right hand @kaikarafrance what a knockout! #UFC269— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 12, 2021
Damn that made me kinda sad— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021
That’s a title shot for Kai! #UFC269— Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) December 12, 2021
Kai Kara France vs Manel Kape! Would be madness !!!!!— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021
Cody "No Chin" Garbage, welcome to the flyweight division. @kaikarafrance You can thank yours truly for saving the flyweights! #UFC269— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021
I feel it for Cody. The shittest feeling when u lose a fight. Also the best when u win #ufc269— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021
Apparently anyone who eats an overhand bomb from a professionally trained fighter and drops has “no-chin”. ♂️ People act like taking punches to the jaw is a normal thing humans should be able to do without repercussions. Lol— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 12, 2021
