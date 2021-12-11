UFC 269: Pros react to Dominick Cruz, Josh Emmett’s unanimous decision wins

First, Dominick Cruz got hurt by Pedro Munhoz, but managed to turn the fight around and scored a unanimous decision win. Then, Josh Emmett dropped Dan Ige early into the fight and fought Dan Ige all the way to a unanimous decision victory at UFC 269. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to both performances.
Emmett vs. Ige
Nobody deserves this more than @JoshEmmettUFC. One of the best dudes and hardest workers in the sport.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021
These boys throwing HEAT #UFC269— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 12, 2021
@Dynamitedan808 Dan as tough as they come!!! Never out till he’s out!!#ufc269— Tristan “Boondock” Connelly (@MMATristan) December 12, 2021
Y'all don't understand how tough @Dynamitedan808 is... #UFC269— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 12, 2021
Ige is tough tough— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Ige left hook lands every time with impact, needs more of those.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 12, 2021
19-19#ufc269
Ige doin a great job investing in the body— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
1-1 going into the third. Emmett is slowing down and @Dynamitedan808 is defending and countering so well. #UFC269— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 12, 2021
Beautiful War between 2 monsters!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 12, 2021
Super close fight! But I’m gonna have to give that to @Dynamitedan808 #ufc269— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) December 12, 2021
Great fight I give it to ige both tough as heck— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
30-27 are u serious!!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
30-27? How— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 12, 2021
Did I watch a different fight ? I thought Dan edged that out…— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) December 12, 2021
Wtf? How sway? 50k robbery!!!#UFC269— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 12, 2021
Makes you wonder what these judges are scoring when you hear the 30-27? #ufc269— Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) December 12, 2021
Cruz vs. Munhoz
This is going to be good— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) December 12, 2021
Keith Peterson would’ve stopped it— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
DC over there quiet with the Cruz voodoo doll. DC you ain’t slick #ufc269— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021
Good thing mark goddard doesn’t drink or smoke cigarettes— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Something so satisfying about watching Dominic Cruz get punched.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021
Despite the movement of Cruz's feet, Munhoz found the distance and connected several times. #ufc269 @ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 12, 2021
Man what a round! You cannot get into a slug fest with Munhoz! #ufc269— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021
Dom is a champ. He got back in the fight like it's nothing. #UFC269— Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) December 12, 2021
I gotta get something off my chest.. When I was about 18 I was really pussy whipped over a girl and @DominickCruz came along and well... he was the better man lol!!!! I will never forgive you that Cruz.... but I also thank you for not letting me make that mistake lol!!!!!!!!— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 12, 2021
Wow amazing rd 2 for Cruz, way to recover from disaster in rd 1!— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
GREAT FIGHT!!! Warriors @DominickCruz @PedroMunhozmma #ufc269— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021
Let’s do it dom— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 12, 2021
What a good fight !! how difficult it is to find a Cruz when it moves well, 29-28 for him #ufc269 @ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 12, 2021
Cruz turning back time. In his previous bouts he look as if he was losing a step or two. Great champion mentality win. #UFC269— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 12, 2021
Aldo VS Cruz is fight to make— Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 12, 2021
Hey bro @dc_mma great commentary! I don't care what they say you couldn't have called that fight without watching tape on him @DominickCruz— Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) December 12, 2021
Welp, I'm thankful for Keith Peterson! #UFC269— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021
