 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stream UFC 269! Watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier live on ESPN+!

Filed under:

UFC 269: Pros react to Sean O’Malley’s first-round knockout of Raulian Paiva

Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Sean O’Malley knocked out Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.
Sean O’Malley knocked out Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In another highlight reel performance, Sean O’Malley scored his third straight win with a knockout victory against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. On Twitter, professional fighters reacted to the quick finish.

In This Stream

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 15 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...