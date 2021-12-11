UFC 269: Pros react to Sean O’Malley’s first-round knockout of Raulian Paiva

In another highlight reel performance, Sean O’Malley scored his third straight win with a knockout victory against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. On Twitter, professional fighters reacted to the quick finish.
Last time I bet against O’Malley I had 5 houses , I now have 4 . I’ve learned my lesson #UFC269— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021
UNRANKED CHAMP!! @SugaSeanMMA@ufc #UFC269— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 12, 2021
That finishing sequence by @SugaSeanMMA— Terrion Flash Ware (@flashmma) December 12, 2021
O’MALLEY! O’MALLEY!! #UFC269!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021
Sheesh!! #ufc269— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 12, 2021
That was INSANE❕ #UFC269— BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) December 12, 2021
Good work @SugaSeanMMA— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021
Congratulations @SugaSeanMMA I hope you are going to fight me next #ufcvegas269— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) December 12, 2021
Great clean finish. !!! @SugaSeanMMA— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021
He was not https://t.co/jqbVTrRWxo— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
