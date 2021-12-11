UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier prelims live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 269 goes down live in Vegas

Today’s show will featured a stacked card that will be headlined by two title fights. In the main event, Charles Oliveira will look to defend his UFC lightweight belt for the first time against former interim champ and Conor McGregor slayer, Dustin Poirier. In the co-main, double champ Amanda Nunes will put up her 135-pound strap against Julianna Pena.

This post will cover the prelims, which are stacked. In the featured prelims fight, Josh Emmett and Dan Ige will meet in an important featherweight matchup.

Today’s show is a standard PPV. There are five early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. Those will air on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN+ and ESPN2 for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.

Let’s go!