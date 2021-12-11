UFC 269 video: Embedded, part 6 - ‘Everyone wants to talk about food when they can’t eat’

UFC 269 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth and final episode for this weekend’s big show in Sin City, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

Things start at the PI with the champ champ, Amanda Nunes. She’s with her coach Conan Silveira are they’re just doing a light workout to cut the rest of the weight. She talks to fellow 269 fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio about what are some popular foods from his native Argentina.

Sean O’Malley is there as well. He does some bike work, then into the pool to cut the rest of his own weight.

Official weigh-in time. Jon Anik talks it up. Julianna Pena is 135. Charles Oliveira is 155. Nunes is 134.5, and Poirier is 154.5.

Straight to the ceremonial weigh-ins. Joe Rogan’s here. Big crowd. Rualian Paiva and O’Malley are intense but respectful. Cody Garbrandt and Kai Kara-France get into it a bit. Nunes goes up on stage with her daughter and Nina Nunes. She shakes hands with Pena before they square off. Poirier and Oliveira do the same.

And it’s finally here! UFC 269 goes down in a few short hour in T-Mobile Arena.