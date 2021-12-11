Sonnen: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4 a ‘tough sell’ if Poirier wins title at UFC 269

Conor McGregor might have his sights set on a rematch against Dustin Poirier, but Chael Sonnen thinks a fourth fight between the two UFC rivals is a ‘hard sell.’

Sonnen thinks McGregor stands virtually no chance of securing a rematch with Poirier if the latter beats Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 this weekend to capture the lightweight title.

“Conor’s pretty set on fighting Dustin Poirier,” Sonnen said (h/t MMAFighting). “If Poirier beats Oliveira, as the oddsmakers think he’s going to do, I don’t think there’s a scenario where Conor comes back, even for a grudge match, into a title fight. That’s a tough sell.”

McGregor has now fought Poirier three times and lost twice. Their most recent outing at UFC 264 saw Poirier secure a stoppage victory after McGregor broke his leg at the end of the first round. The Irishman is expected to return to the UFC next year although a title fight is likely off the cards.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier takes place today, Dec. 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.