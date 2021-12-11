UFC 269 results: Kai Kara-France KOs Cody Garbrandt, Sean O’Malley wrecks Raulian Paiva

The UFC 269 PPV main card has officially started and we already got two spectacular first-round finishes. The UFC’s #6 ranked flyweight, Kai Kara-France, just put the stamp on the former bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt, in the opening round. Kara-France dropped Cody with a big right hand, and then soon after that he dished out a series of uppercuts and hooks to get the stoppage. This is definitely the biggest win of Kai’s career, which should've him that much closer to the top-5.

Starting off the UFC 269 main card, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley stopped Raulian Paiva with strikes in the first-round. O’Malley was sniping like he always does, and put Paiva on skates with a devastating right hand. The rising superstar then stepped on the gas pedal, unloading some perfectly placed punches to get the finish. Sean has now rebounded from his first career loss by posting up three stoppages in a row.

Main card:

Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt by TKO at 3:21 of round 1: Flyweight

There was a little bit of feeling out going on to get this one going. Kara-France took the center of the cage and then dropped Garbrandt with a big right hand. Cody stood up and Kara-France went after him, without overcommitting to his strikes. Garbrandt shot a takedown, but Kara-France was right back up. Kai was patient and waited for the perfect opportunity to connect with a clean combo that hurt Garbrandt again. This time, there would be no chance of recovering as the referee was right there too top it. WOWSERS!

Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva by TKO at 4:42 of round 1: Bantamweight

O’Malley accidentally kicked Paiva in the jewels early in the first round. After a brief pause, the fight got back underway. O’Malley was trying to snipe from the outside, while Paiva was moving forward looking to close the distance. The straight punches of O’Malley were getting through, and the leg kicks of Paiva were hitting their mark. Then, a huge right hand connected for O’Malley that dropped badly hurt Paiva. Sean then proceeded to unload fists of fury, peppering Paiva until the referee called it off.