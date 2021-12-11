UFC 269 results and video: Muniz armbars Anders, Robertson chokes out Cachoeira while being eye gouged

The UFC 269 early prelims got three cool finishes and two descent decisions. Closing out this part of the preliminary bouts, Andre Muniz pulled off a slick armbar on Eryk Anders from the back in the opening round. Anders tried to stand up with Muniz on his back, but that’s when Andre locked up the hold to get the dub. This makes four up and four down thus far in Muniz’s UFC career, including three armbars in a row.

Before that, the women’s flyweight division saw Erin Blanchfield pitch a shutout against fellow prospect, Miranda Maverick, earning three scores of 30-27. Blanchfield was able to get several takedowns and racked up a ton of time on top. She looked great tonight and seems to be quite a prospect. Also, keep in mind that the now 8-1 Blanchfield is only 22-years-old.

In a battle of grapplers, Ryan Hall pulled off a unanimous decision over Darrick Minner. A lot of this fight took place on the ground, with Minner being more than willing to compete in Hall’s wheelhouse. Hall used his usual Imanari rolls, cleverness, and threatened with various submissions to keep Minner defensive. Hall is now 5-1 in the UFC.

Also on the early prelims, Tony Kelley pushed the pace on Randy Costa to earn himself a second-round TKO. Kelley was aggressive right out of the gate, throwing a ton of volume at Costa and not giving him any breathing room. The end came after a series of brutal knees to the body from the Thai clinch, followed by a ruthless assault of ground and pound.

Kicking off UFC 269, Gillian Robertson submitted Priscila Cachoeira in the first-round with a rear-naked choke — all while Priscila attempted to gouge her eye out. Robertson was getting tagged on the feet at first, but once the fight hit the ground, she flourished. This win gets Gillian back into the win column, while it’s an unbecoming loss for Cachoeira, who also missed weight for this.

Early prelims:

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders by submission (Armbar) at 3:13 of round 1: Middleweight

Anders marched forward behind his punches but was taken down by an explosive double leg. Anders quickly stood to his feet, but Muniz was on the back and took him right back down. Anders stood to his feet again, but Muniz attacked with an armbar, went belly down, and then achieved the tap. Wow!

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Flyweight

Blanchfield took the center to get things going, and capitalized on Maverick being out of position by taking top control. Maverick eventually worked her way back to her feet and over to the fence, but Blanchfield was still attached and brought Miranda back down. Maverick did stand back to her feet just before the bell.

Blanchfield hit a toss to get back on top early in the second act. She threatened with a D’arce as Maverick went to stand up, and then bailed on it and hit another takedown. She moved into the mounted crucifix, and then scored with some strikes before attempting an Americana. Blanchfield then attacked a Kimura, and the switched to an armbar. Maverick locked up a leg scissor to defend as the round ended.

Maverick got off to a strong start in the final round. She was landing her punches and mixing in head kicks. Miranda then closed the distance, but Blanchfield was the one who came up with the takedown. She maintained control, switching from position to position until the final horn.

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-27): Featherweight

Minner was throwing strikes to get things going, until Hall rolled under for a leg. Hall attacked with a couple of leg lock attempts, but Minner survived and returned back to his feet. Hall was eating some big punches, trying to get the fight to the ground. Minner actually took top position, and got swept for it. The round ended with Hall on top throwing small punches.

Minner couldn’t help but take top position again early in the second stanza. hall threatened with an armbar, but Minner slammed his way out and remained in the full guard. Hall locked up a triangle and scored a couple of nasty elbows from his back. Minner escaped and went right into an omoplata, and that’s where the round ended.

Hall rolled on the ground right away in the final frame top get the fight right to the floor. He used a heel hook to sweep on top. He worked into full mount and methodically worked for an arm triangle. Ryan punched the body with punches as Minner was stuck on the bottom with no answers.

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa by TKO at 4:15 of round 2: Bantamweight

Kelley aggressively went after Costa with volume from both stances to open the fight. Costa slowed things down by clinching up against the cage, but Kelley eventually started to succeed there himself. As the round grew on, it was Kelley who was grinding on Costa against the fence.

The grind continued into the second round, with both men were looking to clinch up. Kelley was piercing the midsection of Costa with knees to the body from the Thai clinch. That caused Costa to drop down for a desperation double leg, but Kelley pushed him back and took top position. Kelley kept dropping strike after strike, both to the head and body, forcing the referee to step in and save Costa.

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (RNC) at 4:59 of round 1: 129-pounds

Robertson tried to get the fight to floor tight away, but Cachoeira was using her boxing to fend her off. Cachoeira was sticking with her jab and keeping her opponent on the outside. Robertson was finally able to duck under and hit a double leg, and threatened with a Kimura attempt. She worked her way into the full mount, and dropped several elbows and punches. When she attacked an armbar, Cachoeira was able to scramble out, but Gillian jumped on a RNC. Cachoeira tried to reach back and gouge the eye of Robertson on TWO occasions, but the squeeze was on and Priscila tapped out.

