UFC 269 final odds: Prop bet for Dustin Poirier stopping Charles Oliveira at even money

UFC 269 is happening tonight (December 11th) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and the event will be headlined by a lightweight title tilt between the king, Charles Oliveira, and the challenger, Dustin Poirier. Bloody Elbow is here to drop the closing betting odds for this championship bout, and to go over a couple of the proposition bets as well.

Despite holding the belt, UFC 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira is going into tonight’s main event as a small betting underdog to the former interim title holder, Dustin Poirier. Oliveira is on deck with a moneyline that ranges from +110 up to +120, with a $100 bet at +120 standing to make $220 altogether. Poirier is posted up as a -130 betting favorite, and a winning $100 gamble at that line would return a total of $176.92.

Not only is Poirier favored to win, but his prop bet for stopping Oliveira is listed at even money. ‘Poirier wins inside distance’ will get you a +100 dollar for dollar return, so if you bet $100, you could walk away with $200 total. As for the champion, his ‘Oliveira wins inside distance’ line can be found at +180, with a winning $100 wager bringing back a total payout of $280.

You will find the proposition ‘Poirier wins by TKO/KO’ at +110, but that value is awfully close to his inside the distance prop. The world is so wonky that Clay Guida just submitted BJJ blackbelt stud, Leonardo Santos, last week at UFC Vegas 44, so a club and sub for Dustin is absolutely likely. Since that outcome would kill the Poirier by KO bet, the extra +010 reward here doesn’t exactly seem worth the added risk. Oh, you’ll also find the option ‘Oliveira wins by TKO/KO’ at a lofty height of +700.

Poirier’s willingness to grapple got him trouble in his lightweight title unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, and the same thing could very well happen here. Oliveira is one of the very best submission artists in all of MMA, and his drastically improved standup allows him to better close the distance. If Charles can get the fight to the floor, or maybe even into the clinch, then he could likely make the exotic bet ‘Oliveira wins by submission’ at +250 look like the bargain of the century.

Check out the UFC 269 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

