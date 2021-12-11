Stream UFC 269: Watch Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier live online video

UFC 269 is about to go live, and you still have time to catch the stacked card. Topping the pay-per-view are two title fights, with the intriguing lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier along with Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena.

Also on the main card is former champion Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France, and Sean O’Malley’s bout against Raulian Paiva.

The PPV main card will start at 10 pm ET.

If you’re from the US, you only have one way to stream the event, as it is exclusively available on the streaming service ESPN+. A live radio-style play-by-play can also be viewed on the embed above.

For international viewers, here is how you can access the live stream for the event:

The UFC 269 main card is as follows: