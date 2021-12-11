Pedro Munhoz ready to crack Cruz’s ‘unique style’ at UFC 269: ‘We’ve been able to study him a lot’

Bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz feels honored to take on former champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 269, but also confident he can crack the puzzle ahead of him. Although he does not see real weaknesses in his opponent’s arsenal, the Brazilian believes he has studied him enough to come up with an effective gameplan.

In an interview with Combate, Munhoz made sure to praise Dominick’s skills. However, ‘Pedrinho’ feels like he can even finish the fight if everything goes according to plan, either by knockout or submission.

“Cruz has a very unique style,” Munhoz said. “Not many people fight like that. But I believe we’ve been able to study him a lot, so we can attack him. Not his weaknesses, because I think he’s a well-rounded guy. But we’ll do everything we can in order to prevail on Saturday night.”

“I’m ready for any situation in the fight,” Pedro continued. “Cruz is a very experienced, technical guy and I’m coming for him. I like to finish fights. No matter if it’s a knockout or a submission. I’ve put myself into all kinds of situations, knockouts, submissions or even decisions, as long as we’re more effective than him and able to get the win. What matters is to go out there, do a good job and win.”

In his last outing, Munhoz (19-6-1 NC) dropped a unanimous decision to former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, back in August. The loss came right after the 35-year-old’s last victory, when he scored a unanimous decision win over Francisco Rivera, back in February.

Now, Munhoz is expected to take on Cruz at UFC 269, on December 11, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between the champion, Charles Oliveira, and top contender Dustin Poirier.