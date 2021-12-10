UFC 269 video: Embedded, part 5 - ‘He’s the Brazilian Zombie’

UFC 269 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fifth episode for this weekend’s big show in Sin City, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Cody Garbrandt and his nutritionist. They designed a plan to get him down to flyweight without losing any performance in the Octagon, and he’s been very diligent about it. It’s changed him in many ways.

Now we’re at the PI. Raulian Paiva loves the matchup with Sean O’Malley, and he says he’s going to stop him in the second round. His coach calls him the Brazilian Zombie.

O’Malley is there now. His coach talks about how Paiva’s only chance to win is on the ground but getting him down is much harder than most think. O’Malley is looking forward to the press conference. He much prefers to have a crowd there, because he performs better under pressure.

Kai Kara-France says he doesn’t have any beef with Garbrandt, it’s just business. He’s happy that flyweight has become a very exciting division, and this is the biggest fight of his career.

Press conference time. It’s all about legacy for Charles Oliveira. Dustin Poirier knows there’s been bumps in the road, but he’s looking forward to wrapping the title around his waist. Cody and O’Malley get into it. O’Malley wants to square up with him and Cody gets up to do it, but Dana gets in the way. Amanda Nunes says that her belt isn’t going anywhere.

All of the staredowns are pretty intense. Garbrandt and Kara-France do some chirping, but no one else does.

And that’s it! UFC 269 goes down tomorrow in T-Mobile Arena.