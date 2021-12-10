UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

Bloody Elbow presents its fight night and post-fight coverage for UFC 269, which goes down on Saturday, December 11th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a lightweight championship fight between reigning titleholder Charles Oliveira and former interim champion Dustin Poirier. This will be Oliveira’s first title defense and the second time that Poirier has challenged for the undisputed belt, having previously lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

The co-main event is a women’s bantamweight title fight between reigning two-division champion Amanda Nunes and first-time title challenger Julianna Pena. This fight was originally scheduled for UFC 265 in August, but Nunes was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

UFC 269 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT.