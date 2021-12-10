UFC 269 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘Once a champion, always a champion

UFC 269 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Sin City, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off in Chicago with Julianna Pena, who is about to leave for Vegas with her daughter and mother along with coaches. Her mom said this has been the hardest fight to deal with so far.

At the Performance Institute, Amanda and Nina Nunes turn up with their daughter. They say hi to Sean O’Malley who is working out in the cage, then Matt Schnell plays with the kiddo for a bit. Things have changed a lot for them, when Amanda had her first fight her and Nina didn’t even have credit cards to put down at the hotel. Now they’ve gone through 27 camps together and have a child to take care of. Reagan gets into the cage with her mom and they goof around.

In Charles Oliveira’s room, his team says that the challenges start way before the fight and it’s more than just the 25 minutes in the Octagon that matter. Having a united team, a family, is vital.

At the Apex, Pena takes a picture next to her framed TUF jersey. She does some media as Sean O’Malley prepares to do his. Dustin Poirier says that guys like Michael Bisping and Robbie Lawler, underdogs, have inspired him. He briefly talks to Dominick Cruz as well.

Cody Garbrandt picks up a cardboard cutout of Dana White that had fallen over. He greets Amanda and Nina and talks to the baby for a bit. Nunes says that Pena can say whatever she wants and get some attention, but no one is going to take her belt from her. As she’s on the way out she says hi to Oliveira and Augusto Sakai, and they all take a pic together.

Oliveira does some media and is asked about Justin Gaethje’s comments that he lacks heart. He says that Gaethje can talk, but why couldn’t he knock out Michael Chandler if he has the hardest punch in the UFC? Oliveira holds up his hand and says he knocked him out with his left, and there’s no louder message than that. If he gets through Dustin, Gaethje can have his shot.

Poirier’s wife and daughter arrive at his place. His daughter packed her own bag, and he helps her go through it. He’s really happy that they are there.

And that’s it! UFC 269 goes down tomorrow night in the T-Mobile Arena.