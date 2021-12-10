Henry Cejudo thinks Dustin Poirier will retire with win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Henry Cejudo thinks Dustin Poirier will ride off into the sunset with a victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, predicting ‘The Diamond’ will announce his retirement following the fight.

“I do believe that Poirier wins,” Cejudo said on a recent episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show (h/t Curtis Calhoun of Low Kick MMA). “You heard it here first, I do believe he will retire. Because when a fighter starts thinking about retirement, it’s true, you should retire, and I feel Dustin Poirier wins. I think he wants to leave on top.”

“I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t retire. But when somebody thinks about retirement, you might as well do it, and I think Dustin Poirier if he wins, he will retire.”

Poirier wants fewer fights in the UFC win-or-lose on Saturday but the former interim lightweight champion has no plans of retiring at least according to this interview.

UFC 264, which will see Poirier take on Oliveira for the lightweight title in the main event, takes place tomorrow, Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.