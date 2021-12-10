Video: Sean O’Malley squares up with Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269 press conference

Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt might not be fighting each other at UFC 269, but both men almost came to blows at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Both fighters had to be separated by security after ‘Suga’ challenged ‘No Love’ to a staredown following an entertaining back-and-forth on the main stage.

“I’ll weigh in tomorrow at [125] and fight you at [135] and still kick your ass,” Garbrandt jabbed at O’Malley (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting). “You’re easy work, but I’m not worried about you. I’m focused on Kai Karla France. You’ve got Raulian to worry about.”

“That’s how stupid you are,” O’Malley fired back. “Why would you do that? You sound a little worried. Dana [White], can me and Cody square up just for the future?”

O’Malley is set to take on bantamweight prospect Raulian Paiva to kick off the main card while Garbrandt — the former 135-pound champ — will be making his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier takes place this Saturday, Dec. 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.