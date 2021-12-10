Chael Sonnen: Conor McGregor looks ‘extremely bloated’ at 190 lbs

Chael Sonnen doesn’t like the idea of Conor McGregor bulking up to 190-pounds, stating that ‘The Notorious’ looks ‘extremely bloated’ in recent photos.

“So there is this picture floating around of Conor McGregor looking bigger than we have ever seen him weighing something like 190lbs.,” Sonnen said on his podcast (h/t BJPenn.com). “And (Sean) O’Malley said ‘Man, I don’t know if that helps you in fighting’, and I don’t know where it would help you in fighting. And if he does in fact weigh one hundred and ninety pounds, he should not be going down to 155. Now, hold that thought because Sean is the only one to state the obvious. First off, that picture of Conor, he did not look great.”

“Conor is chiseled man. There’s clothing people that pay Conor to wear their stuff. He’s got this fantastic build. That picture of him at 190 [lbs], I can’t give those same compliments. He looked like he was extremely bloated. And when somebody weighs 190 – that’s used to weighing 155, 175; what you have to wonder is how. How did you get this big? Why? The answer to me seems redundantly obvious.”

Sonnen, 44, can’t understand why McGregor even posted the photos in the first place if he isn’t training MMA.

You’re not training.” Sonnen said of McGregor. “You cannot train the way you need to prepare in MMA, which we’re well aware. We are well aware that Conor is not. He’s got the hurt leg and he’s not doing what he is used to. He’s not jumping rope. He’s not running. He’s not pulling the sled. He’s not sparring. We get it. He’s having to do other exercises. But that’s always important to know because that’s what Sean’s talking about. If you’re not doing our sport, who gives a damn what you weigh? If your calorie deficit to intake got so far out of control, that you’re bigger than you’ve ever been, that’s not a good thing.”

McGregor might be sidelined with a broken leg but he’s training like Rocky Balboa in ‘Rocky III’ according to UFC president Dana White.

“He’s obviously very rich, and he’s training like Rocky in ‘Rocky III,’ but he still has the desire to compete and the desire to fight, and we’ll see what happens.”

McGregor last fought at UFC 264 where he suffered a first-round TKO loss (doctor’s stoppage) to longtime rival Dustin Poirier. He is expected to return to the octagon sometime next year.