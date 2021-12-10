Video: Ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry gets into wild brawl at bare knuckle show

Mike Perry was a guest commentator at last night’s BKFC event in Tampa, Fl. However, Perry—who signed with BKFC as a fighter earlier this year—wound up doing a lot more than just talking about fights. Check the video below to see him go into the crowd to trade punches with Julian Lane.

You may recognize Lane from his two stints on The Ultimate Fighter. During his first go-around he achieved meme-status with his sad plea of ‘let me bang bro’ during a confrontation inside the TUF house.

He never fought in the UFC proper, but does have a 12-9-1 pro MMA record. He made his bare knuckle debut in the now defunct WBKFF promotion in 2018, beating Joey Angelo.

Since then he has gone 2-4 in BKFC with wins over Tom Shoaff and Jake Bostwick. His losses have come to ex-UFC fighters Leonard Garcia, Jim Alers and Thiago Alves. Most recently he lost to former Bellator mainstay David Rickels.

Lane is currently booked to face Kaleb Harris in the main event of BKFC’s January 29 show in Jackson, MI.

Perry was released from the UFC this year after six years of service. He had 16 bouts in the Octagon and holds notable wins over Hyun Gyu Lim, Danny Roberts, Jake Ellenberger and Paul Felder.

Perry left the UFC on a 1-4 run with losses to Vicente Luque, Geoff Neal, Tim Means and—most recently—Daniel Rodriguez. Perry’s time in the UFC featured a number of controversies including acts of racism by his corner, accusations of domestic violence and video footage that purported to show the fighter brawling with patrons at a Texas bar.

In his first fight after leaving the UFC Perry defeated Michael Seals, in a modified boxing bout, at Triad Combat.