Even Keith Peterson can’t save you from your boring ass - Cejudo sides with Cormier in Cruz feud

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is gearing up to face Pedro Munhoz at this weekend’s UFC 269. In the lead-up to the event Cruz has gotten embroiled in a beef with his occasional commentary booth partner Daniel Cormier.

It started when Cruz claimed he muted Cormier’s commentary when possible and that the former heavyweight and light-heavyweight champion didn’t do his homework before watching fights. Cormier then confronted Cruz over those comments calling them a “blatant mistrust of friendship”.

And now another champ-champ has decided to wade into the discussion. Henry Cejudo seized upon a tweet by BE’s own Zane Simon to attack Cruz. The tweet quoted Cruz mistakenly calling Cormier a former Olympic gold medallist. Cormier never medalled at the Olympics.

Shut your damn mouth Dominick Snooze



You must've not done your homework when I slept you. Did you forget about my Olympic gold medal then?



Even Keith Peterson can't save you from your boring ass commentary There's a reason you're on the prelims! #UFC269 #bendtheknee https://t.co/JWt01VCo80 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 9, 2021

The reference to referee Peterson, along with a cigarette and beer emoji, relates to the ending of Cejudo and Cruz’s fight back at UFC 249 last year. Cejudo won the bout, defending his UFC bantamweight title, by second round TKO.

Cruz has maintained that the stoppage was early and that he smelled cigarettes and alcohol on Peterson. Cruz has since requested that Peterson never referee another one of his contests.