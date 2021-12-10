Graphic: Jordan Nash suffers gruesome eye injury at BKFC Fight Night: Tampa

Are you interested in seeing a gruesome eye injury brought to you by the world of bare-knuckle boxing? Look no further than Jordan Nash after his fight at BKFC Fight Night: Tampa on Thursday.

Nash made his second appearance under the BKFC banner this year and met Noah Cutter on the main portion of the event. The 24-year-old hoped to keep his momentum going after a successful debut at BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich this past July, but that was quickly halted after he suffered one of the worst eye injuries in recent memory.

The back-and-forth affair between Nash and Cutter ended in the fifth round via doctor stoppage for what can only be described as a detached eyelid, which is something you definitely do not see everyday. We have seen a detached lip and ear before, but nothing quite like this.

It was difficult to examine the severity of the injury on account of all the blood, but we can say with certainty that an eye should probably not be split in two like that. It can be seen below, courtesy of legendary Twitter user Caposa.

Warning: The photo is graphic. Please proceed with caution.

There has not been an update on the condition of Nash yet. The loss to Cutter marks his first since joining the promotion a year ago.