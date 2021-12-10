Report: ‘VADA is not involved’ in Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch

In their first encounter back in August, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were reportedly skipping pre-fight drug tests. That turned out to be untrue, as both fighters were subjected to testing and both passed.

For their upcoming December 18 rematch, the same report about the possible non-existence of drug testing is once again floating around. This time, the information comes from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

VADA founder and chairperson Dr. Margaret Goodman sent this concise statement to Boxingscene.com:

“VADA is not involved in any testing leading up to or for the December 18th Showtime PPV event.”

The 24-year-old Paul was originally slated to face Tommy Fury, who later pulled out due to injury. Woodley agreed to step in on short notice and was given a $500K bonus deal, should he win by knockout.

Paul vs. Woodley 2 will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida under Showtime Boxing. The undercard fight right before features a lightweight showdown between Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez.