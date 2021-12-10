UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier weigh-in stream

The UFC’s last pay-per-view of 2021 comes tomorrow night. And, on paper at least, it’s a banger. Two title fights top this card with lightweight champion Charles Oliveira making his first defence, versus fan favourite Dustin Poirier. The co-main sees women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes defend her bantamweight crown versus Julianna Peña.

The main card also has a welterweight clash between Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio, the flyweight debut of Cody Garbrandt (who takes on Kai Kara-France) and Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva.

The prelims are headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige and also feature former champ Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz. The early prelims include a match-up of hot prospects Miranda Maverick and Erin Blanchfield. There’s also a Ryan Hall appearance. He takes on Darrick Minner.

Of course, we don’t know what the MMA Gods have up their sleeves, so there is a possibility that some of these fights could fall through at the last minute. The main and co-main event are more precarious than the other fights, those four fighters won’t have an extra pound allowance on the scales.

Of those four only Oliveira has a track record for missing weight. However, since moving to lightweight and going on his storied run to the title he seems to have gotten his weight cutting under control.

You can watch the weigh-ins live below, with video provided by our friends at MMA Fighting. The stream goes live at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 PM ET):

Lightweight championship: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Bantamweight championship: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET):

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Bruno Silva vs. Jordan Wright

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:30 PM ET):

Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson