UFC 269 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘Especially looking like a freak like I do’

UFC 269 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Sin City, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start things off at the Performance Institute with Charles Oliveira. His head coach says that while a lot of his fights have ended early, he has incredible stamina and will have no problem going the distance if need be. Amanda Nunes and Conan Silveira show up and everyone exchanges pleasantries.

Nunes gets some cardio in as she begins her weight cut. Conan says how much they enjoy fight week. She tells one of her coaches he can wear anything but a speedo in the pool.

Over at Dustin Poirier’s house, his coaches complain about how cold their pool is.

Sean O’Malley arrives via private plane, and likes commuting though the smaller airport much more than McCarran. He feels like Vegas is home. He’s wearing an “unranked” jersey with number 15 on it, which is pretty funny. Before the press conference he talks about how easy it is to get Cody Garbrandt fired up, so he’s going to try to do that.

Dustin Poirier signs some posters. He says that his daughter is old enough now to come out to Vegas and be a part of things, but she won’t be in the arena. Meanwhile, Oliveira is in his room video chatting with his own daughter. He shows her the gifts he got her, and she wants him to bring them home right now.

Nunes is in her room doing some video media with DC. They ask her if Julianna Pena’s trash talk has led to any extra motivation for her, but she says it’s like any fight, she can finish her at any moment.

Garbrandt and teammate Josh Emmett arrive in Vegas. He believes that he should have been at flyweight for years already, but now’s the time.

And that’s it! UFC 269 goes down in Vegas on Saturday night.