Jon Jones blasts Winklejohn: We had a convicted rapist on the team for years, now he has morals?

The feud between Jon Jones and his former coach Mike Winkeljohn intensified this evening with the former UFC light heavyweight champion going off against the trainer in a series of Tweets.

Jones was sensationally booted from the Jackson Winkeljohn MMA Academy by Winkeljohn after Jones was charged with domestic battery in September. Since leaving that gym Jones has worked with Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson off site and also joined up with Henry Cejudo’s Fight Ready gym.

“Coach Wink gets on national TV and tells the world he wants the best for me, and then behind the scenes harassing the other coaches for continuing to work with me,” wrote Jones to begin his salvo. “What a miserable bastard.”

Jones then continued to Tweet about Winkeljohn, levying a number of accusations. Among Jones’ claims were that he and Winkeljohn hadn’t been working together for some time, that Winkeljohn had “ran off” Jackson’s original crop of pro fighters, and that the coach was still making money off his past association with Jones.

Jones also claimed that Winkeljohn’s public condemnation of him was an attention-seeking endeavour. “He didn’t give two shits about what actually happened that night,” wrote Jones—presumably in reference to the night police were called to Caesars Palace and reported that Jones’ fiancee had blood on her lip, chin and sweatshirt.

Jones also questioned Winkeljohn’s “morals”, accusing him of working with a “convicted rapist” for years.

Jones hasn’t featured in the UFC since he beat Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in early 2020. After that title defence he vacated the UFC light heavyweight title and announced his intention to compete in the heavyweight division.

Since then Jones has tried to secure a bout with champion Francis Ngannou and—after being knocked back by the UFC over pay demands—stated that he won’t be competing until sometime in 2022.

However, since his arrest on domestic violence charge Jones’ future in the UFC is now in question. Prosecutors in Nevada are currently deciding whether to file a criminal complaint against Jones in relation to this most recent arrest. A court hearing to discuss thus matter is scheduled for January 31, 2022.

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

USA - The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

UK and Ireland - Women’s Aid: 0808-2000-247

Rest of the World - HotPeachPages