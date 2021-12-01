‘UFC made the wrong decision’ in releasing Kevin Lee - Manager

After seven years and 18 fights in the UFC, former interim title challenger Kevin Lee was released from the roster. The 29-year-old “Motown Phenom” had only won two out of his last six fights in 2018, which included two stints at welterweight.

Lee has so far remained silent about this recent career development, but his manager Marquel Martin gave a statement to MMA Junkie on Tuesday, the same day the news broke. According to him, Lee still had “multiple fights” left on his contract at the time of his release.

He also thinks it was a wrong move from the company’s end.

“The UFC’s decision to release Kevin is disappointing and unfortunate,” Martin wrote. “Kevin is young, talented and has fought some of the toughest guys on the UFC’s roster.

“I think the UFC made the wrong decision in releasing him, but we all believe there are brighter days ahead in Kevin’s career.”

Lee (18-7) last fought at UFC Vegas 35 in August against Daniel Rodriguez and lost by decision to compile a two-fight skid. He recently received a six-month suspension and a $16K fine for Adderall use and will be eligible to fight again in Nevada in February.