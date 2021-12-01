 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMA SQUARED: The time has come for a UFC vs Bellator vs RIZIN vs ONE cross promotional tournament

MMA has reached a parity level that can’t be ignored.

By Chris Rini
Chris Rini, MMA Squared
Yeah I’m playing fast & loose with weight classes, what of it?
I’ll be on twitch today at 11am EST illustrating a graphic novel. Come on down and say hello. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

