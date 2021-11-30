UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo fight card

After a break for Thanksgiving, the UFC is back for three more weeks in December before calling 2021 a wrap. This month’s action begins on December 4th, with UFC Vegas 44 at the APEX. In the main event, legendary former UFC and WEC featherweight champion Jose Aldo looks to make it three wins in a row at bantamweight when he takes on the surging Rob Font. The co-main is can’t miss material, as Brad Riddell battles Rafael Fiziev in what should be a phenomenal matchup of lightweight strikers.

There’s some good news for Bryan Barberena as he will remain on the card despite Matt Brown’s withdrawal due to contracting COVID-19. Barberena will welcome Darian Weeks to the Octagon to open up the main card.

Here’s the full fight card and bout order for UFC Vegas 44:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Preliminary Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales