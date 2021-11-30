Mookie & Crookie Show 147: Top December Fights Preview

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 147

Previewing the top MMA fights of December: Pettis-Horiguchi, Aldo-Font, Oliveira-Poirier, Lewis-Daukaus - 3:45

Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makchachev targeted for UFC main event in February - 19:34

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/11/27/22804753/report-beneil-dariush-vs-islam-makhachev-agreed-headliner-ufc-fight-night-february-mma-news

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell in the works for March UFC card - 27:27

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/11/26/22802822/edson-barboza-vs-bryce-mitchell-in-the-works-for-march-ufc-mma-news

James Krause not retired, but not actively seeking a fight - 32:33

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/11/28/22805127/jame-krause-not-retiring-not-looking-to-fight-coach-glory-ufc-mma-news

Kevin Holland moving down to welterweight - 43:35

https://www.mmafighting.com/2021/11/26/22803152/kevin-holland-im-taking-my-talents-to-welterweight-in-2022

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP - 50:27

George Kambosos Jr shocks the world and beats Teofimo Lopez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0avqY81npVU

Frank Mir… yeah this shouldn’t have ever happened

https://twitter.com/BoxingExclusive/status/1464828072239243271

