Two weeks out! - Picture surfaces of Cody Garbrandt looking rail thin ahead of flyweight debut

Cody Garbrandt’s move to the flyweight division is about to become a reality. The former bantamweight champion has long talked about wanting to make the move, and was even lined up to take on Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship last November, before being hit by a brutal case of COVID-19.

The illness pushed him back to 135, and a fight with Rob Font—a bout that would result in a fourth loss in the last five outings for the longtime Team Alpha Male fighter. That’s the slide ‘No Love’ is looking to bring firmly to a halt when he steps in the Octagon against Kai Kara France for his flyweight debut at UFC 269 on December 11th in Las Vegas, NV.

So how’s the cut going? Garbrandt posted a photo to Instagram on November 19th to show his progress three weeks out from fight night.

More recently, however, another photo has surfaced, purporting to show the Ohio native a few days later, just two weeks out from his Octagon return. No question there’s some differences in lighting going on between the two, but it also has to be hoped that he’s already hitting his goal weight. Because if he’s got more weight to lose, it’s hard to see where it’ll come from.

UFC 269 is set to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier. A women's bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena is scheduled for the co-main event.