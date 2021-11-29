UNLV student dies following fraternity charity boxing event

A University of Nevada Las Vegas student has died following a fraternity charity boxing match.

Nathan Tyler Valencia, 20, died four days after the Kappa Sigma “Fight Night” on Nov. 19.

According to a flyer for the event, Valencia was competing in the main event of the seven-fight card. Valencia was a junior at UNLV. The family’s attorney, Nick Lasso, told CNN the kinesiology major – who was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity – had no boxing experience. The event, which according to a flyer was a fundraiser for Center Ring Boxing, took place off campus at the Sahara Events Center. The weigh-ins for the event took place on campus.

According to its Facebook page, the mission of Center Ring Boxing, “Is to establish and facilitate programs for youth, ages 8 to 18 and their families that promote the improved image of boxing as a sport and to provide positive interactions that facilitate educational, physical, mentoring and mental growth.”

Hall of Fame boxing referee Richard Steele viewed a video of the event.

According to KLAS, Steele saw several things that alarmed him during Valencia’s fight. According to Steele, Valencia turned his back back during the bout and the official who was in charge in the ring “wasn’t in the right position most of the time.”

Joe Castro, a friend of Valencia’s, who saw the fight, likened the event to an “underground fight club.”

Castro said Valencia “Couldn’t even walk to the middle of the ring,” for the fight result to be announced. “He was wobbling. He was dazed. He couldn’t even walk straight.”

Valencia reportedly collapsed about five minutes after his fight ended.

The family’s attorney said medical help was not on site for the event. The attorney also said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

UNLV released a statement following Valencia’s death that said in part, “UNLV is committing all available resources to review the incident and determine how off-campus events like these can be as safe as possible.”

Valencia’s family said he was an organ donor and that his organs will help at least eight people. A GoFundMe has been established to help the Valencia family with medical and funeral expenses.