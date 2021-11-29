UFC Vegas 43 Reactions & UFC Vegas 44 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’. *John Nash is absent this week to indulge in family time. He will join us again next time.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 43 REACTIONS – 1:26

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw one exhilarating first round finish, no KO/TKO’s, one submission, and ten hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Taila Santos; FOTN honors went to Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez. What a wild Saturday of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action...

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 43: ‘KETLEN VIEIRA VS MIESHA TATE’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. NOV 20

At 26:08 - 11. Ketlen Vieira (12-2) DEF. Meisha Tate (19-8) — DEC, Unanimous (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

At 21:20 - 10. Sean Brady (15-0) DEF. Michael Chiesa (17-6) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 15:58 - 9. Taila Santos (19-1) DEF. Joanne Wood (15-7) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:49 of Rd 1

At 14:51 - 8. Rani Yahya (28-10) DEF. Kyung Ho Kang (17-9) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 13:26 - 7. Adrian Yanez (15-3) DEF. Davey Grant (11-6) — DEC, Split (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

6. Pat Sabatini (16-3) DEF. Tucker Lutz (12-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

At 12:24 - 5. Rafa Garcia (13-2) DEF. Natan Levy (6-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 1:51 - 4. Lupita Godinez (7-2) DEF. Loma Lookboonmee (6-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 8:42 - 3. Cody Durden (12-3) DEF. Qileng Aori (18-9) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28,29-28,29-28)

2. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (20-7) DEF. Sean Soriano (14-8) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

1. Luana Pinheiro (10-1) DEF. Sam Hughes (5-4) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC VEGAS 44 PICKS – 29:36

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’ and then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 44 bout sheet, leading their way up to our Co-Main Event, and wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, December 4th., 2021.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC 4 - 10PM/7PM ETPT (4 Cares)

14. 135lbs: Rob Font (19-4) vs. José Aldo (30-7) — At 44:03, Both Care but split

13. 155lbs: Rafael Fiziev (10-1) vs. Brad Riddell (10-1) – 43:03, Both Care

12. 1585lbs: Clay Guida (36-21) vs. Leonardo Santos (17-4) – At 40:22

11. 205lbs: Jimmy Crute (12-2) vs. Jamahal Hill (8-1) – At 38:58

10. 185lbs: Brendan Allen (17-4) vs. Chris Curtis (27-8) – At 38:17

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 7PM/4PM ETPT (5 Cares)

9. 185lbs: Maki Pitolo (13-8) vs. Duško Todorović (10-2) – At 37:56

8. 170lbs: Jake Matthews (17-5) vs. Jeremiah Wells (9-2) – At 37:26

7. 125lbs: Zhaigas Zhumagulov (14-5) vs. Manel Kape (16-6) – At 36:12, Both Care

6. 115lbs: Mallory Martin (7-4) vs. Cheyanne Vlismas (6-2) – At 35:37

5. 205lbs: Alonzo Menifield (11-2) vs. William Knight (10-2) – At 34:33, Both Care

4. 155lbs: Claudio Puelles (10-2) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (15-4) – At 33:56

3. 265lbs: Azamat Murzakanov (10-0) vs. Jared Vanderaa (12-6) – At 33:37 (Lins Withdrew)

2. 170lbs: Alex Morono (20-7) vs. Mickey Gall (7-3) – At 31:58, 1 Care (Stephie)

135lbs: Louis Smolka (17-7) vs. Vince Morales (10-5) – At 30:52

