Brendan Schaub to Jon Jones: ‘God had nothing to do with you hitting your wife’

Jon Jones is widely accepted as one of the greatest mixed martial artists on the planet, with in-cage achievements that few can rival. However, due to a number of controversies outside of the cage, Jones’ legacy is hard to celebrate.

Recently the former UFC light heavyweight champion was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with domestic violence. This arrest came the day after he was inducted into the fight wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Since that arrest Jones has publicly sworn off alcohol and blamed that substance as the main culprit for his malfeasance. Last week he celebrated being sober for 60 days.

“‘Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.’” quoted Jones on Twitter. “My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting.”

That Tweet from Jones was met with derision from one former UFC heavyweight. Brendan Schaub, now known for his podcasting more than his fighting, levied some harsh criticism towards Jones for invoking the name of God.

“God had nothing to do with you hitting your wife, my man,” he said on The Fighter and The Kid. “I was speaking with someone very high up from the UFC about Jon Jones and that guy was like, ‘think how much money he has missed out on, with all the bullshit he’s done in his life. The millions and millions of dollars, the Nike endorsement, the big fights, everything!... Self-sabotage.”

Prior to this most recent arrest other controversies involving Jones include drug test failures for cocaine, clomiphene (allegedly from a male sexual-enhancement product), and the anabolic steroid Turinabol. He has also been arrested for a hit-and-run that left a pregnant woman with a broken arm. Other charges include alleged battery involving a strip club waitress and negligent use of a firearm.

Jones is currently training with hopes of competing in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He last fought in 2019.