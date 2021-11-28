Triller boss trolls Dana White: ‘He will pay his fighters what we pay our ushers’

The circus was back in town last night with Triller Triad Combat, an event that saw former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir knocked out on his feet by Kubrat Pulev in a triangular shaped ring. The event also had Mike Perry beat Michael Seals and Matt Mitrione lose to Alexander Flores.

During the event, which included a Metallica concert, Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh got some shots in of his own, against UFC President Dana White.

Kavanaugh was jokingly asked on the broadcast if White was in attendance for the event.

“I did ask him [Dana White] if he wanted to come to learn how a proper production is done,” said Kavanaugh (ht sportskeeda). “Because, you know, Dana’s idea of a proper production is throw up a little rusty ring. He will pay his fighters what we pay our ushers. You know, throw one little fight, have a guy knock the guy out, call it a night. This is what a production is... and I thought he might wanna come and learn a thing or two here. But, he can keep underpaying his fighters, taking home his own money and throwing up that rusty little ring,”

This isn’t the first time White has been targeted by the current crop of celebrity/circus fight purveyors. Jake Paul, who ushered in this current era, has consistently attacked the UFC boss for underpaying fighters.

In June Paul criticized White for not paying to make the Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones fight happen.

“Dana White, pay them the $10 million,” he said. “He’s taking their money. They’re the ones making the content. They’re the ones who get in the ring risking their life. Chris Weidman goes in, snaps his leg in half, what’s that look like? He may never be able to fight again and provide for his family. These fighters are risking their lives. You can quite literally die in the ring and they need to be compensated more.”

In September White, whose organization shares around 15% of their profits with athletes—far short of the revenue split seen in the NFL, NBA and MLB, blamed the ‘scumbag’ media for convincing fighters they were underpaid.