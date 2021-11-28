Watch Jon Jones get ‘humbled’ by Olympic medalist on the mats

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was booted out of Jackson Winkeljohn MMA Academy in October after he was arrested for domestic violence at Caesars Palace the night after a UFC Hall of Fame ceremony.

Jones, who has cited alcohol as the reason for his arrest, said he was heartbroken to be leaving Mike Winkeljohn and the gym that had been his home for the vast majority of his pro MMA career.

Earlier this month Jones said he would never return to that gym. He also said he had improved greatly training inside his garage. Despite that he appealed for a new place to call home and new training partners to work with.

Shortly saying this Jones began attending Henry Cejudo’s Fight Ready gym in Scottsdale, AZ. And recently he shared some footage from inside that facility. The footage showed him getting worked by Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox. Check it out below:

“Sometimes you the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail,” wrote Jones. “I’m humbled and grateful. Days like today will only make me better. Grateful to have the opportunity to work with some of the best athletes in the world.”

Jones also wrote on Twitter that he needed some milk, since Cox had served him “some serious humble pie.”

I need some milk, J’den Cox just served me up some serious humble pie — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 27, 2021

The 26-year-old Cox is one of the best freestyle wrestlers in the US. He took bronze at the 2016 Olympics. He has won gold medals at the World Championships (2018 and 2019) and Pan American Championships (2019). He is a three time NCAA Division I wrestling champ, who competing out of the University of Missouri.

Prior to his arrest Jones had been preparing for a jump up to the UFC’s heavyweight division. To do this, ‘Bones’ vacated the light heavyweight title—a piece of hardware he has defended a record 11 times.

Jones has not competed since defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in 2020. He and the UFC had suggested he would return to action in early 2022.