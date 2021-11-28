Teofimo Lopez interrupts Kambosos, claiming he won 10-2; ‘sore loser’ gets booed and roasted

George Kambosos Jr. scored a massive upset over Teofimo Lopez to become the new unified lightweight champion.

After the entertaining contest, Lopez then went over as Kambosos was having his post-fight interview. The new champion started out polite and cordial but Lopez interrupted him to claim he was the rightful winner.

“You’re a true champion, forget the rest...” Kambosos said before he was interrupted.

“Hey. Hell of a fighter, but I won tonight. Everybody know that,” Lopez said before the crowd started booing. “The referee raised my hand. I won tonight. I don’t care what anybody says, yo. I won tonight! At the end of the day, I’ve been here. I’ve done that.”

“Look I ain’t no sore loser. I take my wins like I take my losses,” Lopez said.

Lopez even claimed he was ahead “11-2, uh, 10-2,” which clearly doesn’t reflect reality.

Unfortunately for him, the crowd did not agree and they made him hear the chorus of boos during that rant. Fans and professionals weren’t too kind to Lopez either as he got roasted on social media as well.

Champions take losses really hard…. But umm this ain’t it. — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 28, 2021

It’s hard losing though…. But it’s still just shake hands, congrat the other fighter & go back to the drawing board. — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 28, 2021

Oh yeah Teo has gone crazy… I told y’all this already — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) November 28, 2021

Teo, you my guy, but let my man have his moment. Bounce back, and come back stronger @DAZNBoxing #LopezKambososJr — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 28, 2021

Is Teo serious? Ass got outboxed! Sit his wack ass down somewhere — DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) November 28, 2021

Sore loser man. I don’t like that shit. GTF out the ring — DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) November 28, 2021

10-2 is crazy. I don't judge ppl on what they say post wars though. When he watch it back he can make a better assessment — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) November 28, 2021