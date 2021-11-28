Triller Triad Combat results, video: Pulev TKOs Mir early, Perry wins decision, Mitrione loses

On Saturday, Triller launched its first-ever Triad Combat event. Dubbed as a “revolutionary” form of prizefighting, it pitted some of boxing’s veterans and up-and-comers against some of the prospects and established names of mixed martial arts.

At the top of the bill was former UFC champion Frank Mir, who took on two-time challenger Kubrat Pulev. “The Cobra ‘’ proved to be a handful, throwing more crisp combinations as Mir relied on the clinch.

The Bulgarian boxer was able to hurt Mir with a right hand, then followed it up with a left hook. Mir, who was visibly wobbled on his feet during this time, tried to keep his balance. Pulev refused to pounce and finish the job, as referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to put the fight to a halt.

The co-main event also featured a UFC alum in Matt Mitrione, who was able to score a knockdown over opponent Alexander Flores. He did, however, slow down with his output, which Flores capitalized on, bit by bit. In the end, it was the 31-year-old boxer who won by decision.

Three fights before the main event was a 178-pound fight between former UFC welterweight Mike Perry and veteran Michael Seals. The exact opposite happened in this bout, with Perry being sent to the canvas in round two. However, “Platinum” was able to survive the fight and win via split decision.

Results:

Kubrat Pulev def. Frank Mir by TKO at 1:59 of round 1

Alexander Flores def. Matt Mitrione by unanimous decision (68-64, 68-64, 67-65)

Mike Perry def. Michael Seals by split decision (67-65, 65-67, 67-65)

Derek Campos def. Brian Vera by majority decision (65-65, 67-63, 66-64)

Albert Tumenov def. Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision (70-63 x3)

Alexa Culp def. Angelina Hoffschneider via TKO at 0:42 of round 1

Harry Gigliotti def. Jacob Thrall via split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48)

