Triller Triad Combat: Pulev vs. Mir live stream, results, and discussion

Are you ready for some modified boxing and some Metallica?! Damn right you are!

Tonight (Nov. 27) from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, you get Triller Triad Combat. Quinton Jackson captains Team MMA while Shannon Briggs has Team Boxing covered. The whole point of this Triad Combat thing is that you get boxing but in a triangular ring, with punching in the clinch allowed, superman punches and spinning backfists permitted, and the gloves are 8 oz.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir headlines against former boxing title challenger Kubrat Pulev. The co-main sees UFC and Bellator veteran Matt Mitrione against Alexander Flores. Ex-UFC slugger Mike Perry has a showdown with the heavy-handed Michael Seals.

All of this action begins at 8 PM ET on Fite.tv. There’s a live stream below if you want to buy the PPV at $19.99... or if you’ve got a TrillerVerz pass there’s your alternative option.

Main card (FITE TV at 8 p.m. ET)

Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Michael Seals

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Sigmon

Steven Graham vs. Harry Gigliotti

Alexa Culp vs. Angelina Hoffschneider

Live Stream